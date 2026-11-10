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It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5022 views

The trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi will begin on November 10 at 09:50 Kyiv time. The sides will discuss ending the war.

It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi are scheduled to begin today, November 10, at 09:50 Kyiv time. This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS, UNN writes.

Details

Representatives of the three countries are expected to discuss issues related to resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," said that the Ukrainian side did not expect significant results from the first round of talks, but had certain expectations regarding the second.

According to him, after a lengthy break, the very fact that the trilateral negotiating process has resumed is already an achievement. At the same time, the United States is trying to maintain a symmetrical approach without taking either side's position.

Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia10.11.26, 07:33 • 5212 views

Stepan Haftko

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