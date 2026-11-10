Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia

The Ukrainian side is not counting on significant results from the first round of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, but does have certain expectations for the next stage. This was stated by David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," in a comment to Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

Details

According to Arakhamia, after a lengthy pause, the very fact that negotiations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have resumed can already be considered an achievement.

At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation does not expect any specific agreements to emerge from the first round. Instead, Kyiv links certain hopes to the second stage of the negotiation process.

What position does the United States take

Arakhamia also commented on the role of the American side in the negotiations.

According to him, Washington is trying to maintain a symmetrical approach toward the negotiating parties and not take either side.

Thus, in Arakhamia's view, the main result of the initial stage is the resumption of trilateral dialogue, while the possibility of reaching specific agreements is linked by the Ukrainian side to further meetings.

Ukraine will be able to obtain only those security guarantees that Russia agrees to – Rubio