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Ukraine will be able to obtain only those security guarantees that Russia agrees to – Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Marco Rubio said that the security guarantees for Ukraine must be acceptable to Kyiv and Moscow. There is no final mechanism yet.

Ukraine will be able to obtain only those security guarantees that Russia agrees to – Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that future security guarantees for Ukraine must be acceptable not only to Kyiv, but also to Moscow. According to him, such a mechanism will not work without Russia’s consent, and there is currently no specific guarantees plan, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking to journalists, Rubio explained that the parties had so far discussed only possible concepts for postwar security guarantees. He called the issue one of the key matters in ending the war.

Ukraine needs to feel safe after the war. And, of course, it has to be something that Russia will agree to as well, otherwise it will not work

– the U.S. secretary of state said.

Why Washington considers Russia’s consent necessary

Rubio acknowledged that this approach could raise questions, since it involves taking the position of the aggressor state into account when determining security guarantees for Ukraine.

Some may feel that we are approaching this backwards. But in fact, these security guarantees will be key to enabling Ukraine to agree to something

– he explained.

At the same time, the secretary of state stressed that Russia must also accept the future agreements.

That is precisely why these negotiations are so important

– Rubio concluded.

No final mechanism for security guarantees for Ukraine has been agreed upon yet.

A ceasefire in Ukraine will not even be discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi – NYT10.11.26, 00:37 • 10266 views

Stepan Haftko

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