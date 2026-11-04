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Europe’s defense readiness by 2030 is under threat despite record military spending - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

The EU has spent €418 billion on defense capabilities but retains critical gaps. Brussels plans to develop strategic capabilities and support Ukraine.

Europe’s defense readiness by 2030 is under threat despite record military spending - media

The European Union’s plans to achieve military readiness by 2030 have been put at risk by significant gaps in defense capabilities. Despite record investment and political will, Europe still lacks sufficient forces to defend itself independently. This is indicated by a leaked draft of the European Commission’s 2027 work program. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

Details

The document states that Europe’s external borders, critical infrastructure, and the values underpinning the European way of life are increasingly coming under threat. Hybrid threats are cited as one example.

This warning is consistent with the findings of the European Defence Agency’s first annual report on defense readiness, which points to persistent gaps in Europe’s military capabilities.

In 2025, spending on Europe’s military capabilities amounted to €418 billion. However, despite large-scale investment, EU countries have still been unable to turn their defense ambitions into forces that can be deployed, maintained in sustained combat readiness, and operate effectively together.

"We need to do more to achieve these goals and strengthen our resilience, readiness, and ability to respond swiftly to crises or, even worse," the document states.

An additional challenge came from U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to reduce the American military presence in Europe, including withdrawing strategic enablers.

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius stressed that the European Union needs to develop its own strategic capabilities that enable troops to deploy and operate effectively. These include strategic transport, aerial refueling, and space and cyber defense. Creating such capabilities could cost €500 billion.

EU plans

The European Commission proposes creating a new European Strategic Enablers Instrument. It will cover critical support assets and capabilities to strengthen military power—from strategic transport and aerial refueling to space and cyber defense.

The European Commission is also considering the creation of a European Security Emergency Response Protocol. It is intended to provide member states facing a direct and real threat with a rapid and coordinated EU response.

In addition, Brussels will examine the possibility of creating a European Security Council with the participation of the closest partners.

At the same time, the proposal for the protocol, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen compared to Article 4 of NATO, has not yet received unanimous support.

The need to strengthen Europe’s security is driven by the rise in hybrid threats. Recent incidents include the discovery of a drone carrying explosives near sensitive Ukrainian cargo at an airport in Germany, the sinking of commercial vessels in the Black Sea following drone attacks, and numerous cases of drones entering the airspace of countries on Europe’s eastern flank.

In response to the latest incidents, NATO created the multidomain defense program Eastern Sentry ("Eastern Sentinel").

Although EU investment in counter-drone technologies reportedly increased sixfold between 2024 and 2025, only one-third of the relevant programs are expected to be implemented by 2030.

Ukraine will remain among the priorities

The European Commission’s work program also provides for continued support for Ukraine and its defense needs amid Russian aggression.

"We will continue to invest in and expand our defense capabilities, particularly in air and missile defense, drones and counter-drone systems, as well as ammunition," the document states.

Ukraine plans to allocate up to €1 billion from a €90 billion EU loan to an EU program intended to bring Ukraine’s defense industry closer to its European partners.

The main areas of funding will be air and missile defense, drones, counter-drone systems, and ammunition.

European Commission does not specify an accession date for Ukraine, while providing a more ambitious roadmap for Moldova - Politico04.11.26, 12:57 • 16042 views

Olga Rozgon

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