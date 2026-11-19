Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka

The Director of NABU, Semen Kryvonos, and the Head of SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, were summoned to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and respect for human rights and freedoms during martial law. The meeting is scheduled for November 23. However, media reports have emerged that both heads will not attend, as they will be on business trips at that time, UNN writes.

The TSC chair, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, decided to summon the heads of the anti-corruption agencies following a speech at the commission meeting by SBU Major General Serhii Duka, who stated that it was his subordinates who investigated, among other things, Semen Kryvonos’s fictitious adoption of a child, as well as other corrupt acts by NABU employees. He called the criminal proceedings in which he was charged with suspicion revenge against him by the leadership of the anti-corruption agencies. Duka also explained that the suspicion announced against him contains no crime that he was allegedly accused of committing. According to him, NABU and SAPO portray people as criminals, while the suspicions contain no specific charges or evidence.

“I went through this path myself”: General Duka explained how NABU and SAPO create the appearance of exposing crimes

When it became known today that Kryvonos and Klymenko did not plan to attend the TSC meeting, General Duka responded to this information on his Facebook page.

"I see from the media that the heads of NABU and SAPO are urgently "fabricating" business trips for themselves so as not to appear at the TSC meeting on November 23.

You destroy people in the media, invent crimes for them, and when it comes time to answer to society—you hide behind business trips? Come and explain what corruption schemes you have set up in the anti-corruption agencies and why you are concealing all this. I understand that it is uncomfortable to admit that you used a child to avoid punishment, uncomfortable to explain your personal revenge against me, and uncomfortable to talk about your wife’s corrupt machinations. But you will have to; there is no other way out. I hope you will at least return from your business trip?" Duka harshly addressed the heads of the anti-corruption agencies.

He also commented on statements that he had become confused in his own words regarding the conflict between the Security Service on the one hand and NABU and SAPO on the other.

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Duka stated that NABU detective Magamedrasulov did not participate in Operation “Midas”

And one more important point—yesterday, NABU and SAPO lobbyists hastily launched a crisis PR campaign, trying to convince everyone that I had become confused in my own words when I stated that there was no conflict between the SBU and NABU.

I repeat for those who did not understand: there is no conflict between the agencies. There is a conflict with specific NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors, and their heads, who are mired in corruption schemes and, instead of announcing their resignations, launched criminal prosecution against those who investigated them, - Duka wrote.

The general once again emphasized that the fabrication of his case by NABU and SAPO is directly connected with his professional activities. After all, he and his units provided operational support for criminal proceedings concerning employees of the anti-corruption agencies, Semen Kryvonos, and Oleksandr Klymenko.

"Figures from the so-called anti-corruption front, get off the needle of manipulation and lies, and stop blackmailing the country.

Thank you to Oleksii Honcharenko for the opportunity to publicly present my position and demonstrate to society where the facts and truth are, and where there is bluff and political games.

I will say more: I am ready to take a polygraph again to confirm my words. Are Klymenko and Kryvonos ready to do the same?" Duka stated.