Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission

Major General Serhii Duka at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of defense legislation, anti-corruption legislation, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law stated that NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov was not involved in the investigation of the high-profile "Midas" case. He questioned statements by NABU leadership and explained why he does not consider the searches of Bureau employees in July 2025 to have been a political attack, UNN writes.

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"The media everywhere are spreading information that Mahamedrasulov is some great hero who documented Mindich. And what is this supported by?" Duka asked.

In response, the head of the TISC, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko, noted that NABU representatives had stated that Mahamedrasulov was involved in the investigation. However, the general insisted that public statements in themselves cannot be sufficient confirmation.

"But I know that he did not participate there. That it was heroization intended so that they could later shout that this was some kind of pressure on NABU. That is what I know," Duka stated.

The general emphasized that the detective's involvement in a specific investigation can be confirmed by the relevant official documents. In his view, it would not be difficult for NABU to provide confirmation that Mahamedrasulov was part of the group, if such confirmation exists.

"There is no problem providing documents indicating that he is a member of the operational-investigative group. It is not even a classified document. It is no problem at all. If I wanted to confirm that I was right, I would simply publish this document, signed by me, my deputy, or another manager. But it does not exist. These are simply Kryvonos's statements," Duka said.

It should be noted that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine confirmed that Mahamedrasulov had documented the individuals involved in the "Midas" operation. Moreover, during the meeting of this same parliamentary TISC on January 15, 2026, the head of the NABU detectives' group, Oleksandr Abakumov, stated that Mahamedrasulov's participation in the operation had also been officially confirmed for the court.

A separate part of the meeting was devoted to the events of July 21, 2025, when law enforcement officers conducted large-scale searches of NABU employees. Oleksii Honcharenko asked whether Duka had received instructions from the SBU leadership to carry out investigative actions specifically during that period.

"There was no instruction. I emphasize once again that this whole story about it being an attack... What attack? The SBI suspected NABU employees who had committed crimes, traffic accidents in which people sustained moderately serious injuries, and yet they were not held accountable? Is that an attack?" the general replied.

During the discussion of the July searches, Duka also mentioned Ruslan Mahamedrasulov's behavior during his detention. According to the general, the NABU detective attempted to destroy his mobile phone, which was recorded on video.

"When they entered to search his place, he grabbed his phone and ran to smash it. It is on video," Duka stated.

Notably, damaged phones also feature in the criminal proceedings against Duka himself. During the hearing on imposing a preventive measure on the general on November 6, SAP prosecutor Mykola Karas stated that he had allegedly smashed his mobile phones with an axe in an attempt to destroy evidence. In court, the prosecutor displayed fragments of the devices. Duka's defense questioned the circumstances presented by the prosecution.

At the same time, Mahamedrasulov himself admitted in December 2025 in an interview with Suspilne that he had deliberately damaged his phone during the search, although he denied smashing it. According to the detective, he did so out of concern that law enforcement officers would gain access to operational contacts and information about people who had cooperated with NABU.

Thus, two similar episodes received fundamentally different public interpretations. In Duka's case, the damaged phones became an argument for the prosecution regarding the possible destruction of evidence. In Mahamedrasulov's case, however, it was explained as necessary to protect operational information and people who had cooperated with NABU.