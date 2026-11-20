The countries of the "coalition of the willing" called on Russia to agree to an energy truce during the winter period in order to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The leaders put forward the relevant proposal following a meeting in Berlin on November 19. This is stated in a joint declaration published on the website of the German government, reports UNN.

Details

The participants in the meeting emphasized that ending attacks on energy facilities should become one of the first steps toward a broader cessation of hostilities.

As a first step toward ending the hostilities, Russia should agree to an energy truce for the winter period – the document states.

At the same time, the leaders proposed agreeing on a separate truce in the Black Sea that would ensure safe navigation and unhindered food exports.

How the coalition's countries plan to protect Ukraine during the winter

The coalition countries confirmed that strengthening Ukraine's air and missile defense remains one of the main priorities.

In particular, the allies promised to intensify cooperation with other states to provide Ukraine with additional missile defense systems.

The participants in the meeting also agreed to increase sanctions and economic pressure on Russia, in particular to counter attempts to circumvent the restrictions already imposed.

At the same time, the statement does not mention an agreement reached with Moscow. The energy truce remains a proposal to which Russia must respond.

European leaders and Ukraine issued a strong joint statement on ending the war