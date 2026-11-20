Ukrainian special services revealed details of a large-scale operation against the Crimean Bridge, which lasted about a month and consisted of seven stages. The Defense Forces initially weakened Russia’s air defense, and subsequently carried out a series of strikes on the illegally built crossing. As a result, one of the metal arches and a road span collapsed into the water. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, the operation was developed and coordinated jointly with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Various units of the Defense Forces, as well as a wide range of Ukrainian weapons, were involved in its execution.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the destruction of part of the bridge was the result of lengthy preparations, during which the Ukrainian military consistently carried out designated tasks.

The Defense Forces conducted a weeks-long operation to strike the Crimean Bridge: details have emerged

The Security Service also released footage of the strikes and the destruction of the bridge structures. At the same time, the agency disclosed the general sequence of the operation but did not provide separate details of each of the seven stages.

Stage one – preparing and weakening Russian defenses

According to the information released, the preparation and implementation of the operation lasted approximately one month.

Before directly striking the bridge, the Ukrainian military carried out a series of attacks on Russian air defense systems. President Zelenskyy specified that radar stations, electronic warfare systems and other military facilities were also targeted.

This was part of a broader operation aimed at weakening Russia’s protection system in the area of the crossing.

Subsequent stages – a series of strikes using Ukrainian weapons

After the initial phase, the Defense Forces moved on to directly striking the Crimean Bridge.

The SBU noted that it carried out some of the strikes independently. At the final stage, other units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces joined the operation.

Overall, according to reports from the SBU and the president, various Ukrainian developments were used, including Dovbush, "Vendetta," Da Vinci, "Sichen," MICH 2000, "Ruta," "Palianytsia," An-197, FP-1, FP-5 "Flamingo" and R-360 "Neptune."

At the same time, the Ukrainian side did not publish a complete chronology of the use of each system and did not report which specific target each of them struck.

The decisive strike and the collapse of the road span

The culmination of the operation was the strikes on November 17.

According to the SBU, special forces from the Special Operations Center "A" used "Palianytsia" missile drones against the road section of the Crimean Bridge.

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After the strike, one of the metal arches, together with the road span, collapsed into the water.

The Ukrainian special service reported the complete destruction of these structures. In addition, according to a preliminary assessment, the railway section of the crossing was damaged.

The released video footage shows the destruction of the road structure. However, the bridge’s full technical condition, including all of its supports and the railway section, cannot be determined from this footage.

Why this operation was special

The SBU emphasized that Russia had for years presented the Crimean Bridge as one of the most heavily protected infrastructure facilities.

For years, the Russians convinced the whole world that the Crimean Bridge was one of the most heavily protected facilities on the planet. Today, parts of it lie on the seabed – the special service stated.

The new operation became the fourth strike against the crossing involving the SBU.

The bridge was first attacked in October 2022. The next time, in July 2023, Sea Baby naval drones were used for the strike. In June 2025, the Ukrainian special service reported an underwater explosion near the structure’s supports.

"The train goes no further": General Staff confirms the third strike on the Crimean Bridge

The November 2026 operation differed primarily in its scale, duration and combination of various Ukrainian strike systems.

What is known about the consequences

Following the November strikes, occupation sources reported the suspension of road and rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge.

The destruction of the road span is confirmed by the published images. At the same time, the full extent of the damage to the railway infrastructure and the timeframe for the possible restoration of the crossing remain uncertain.

The Crimean Bridge is of major logistical importance to the Russian occupation forces, as it connects the territory of the Russian Federation with occupied Crimea and is used to transport cargo.

Thus, the materials released by the SBU indicate that the November damage to the bridge resulted not from a single isolated strike, but from a prolonged joint operation by Ukrainian intelligence services and the military.

Clear satellite images of the Crimean Bridge have emerged after the third strike in a week