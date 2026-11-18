SBU Major General Serhii Duka at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka said that there is no conflict between the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, but that he has questions about the working methods of anti-corruption agencies. In particular, he questioned the advisability of media coverage of their investigations and said that NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had become levers of influence on the country’s top political leadership. He said this during a speech at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission investigating possible violations of defense and anti-corruption legislation, UNN correspondent reports.

"I want to state to everyone that there is no conflict whatsoever between the SBU and NABU. There is daily work carried out by SBU employees. There was no instruction last year to work against NABU. The SBU had nothing to do with amendments to the law or the adoption of a new law. My unit did not participate in this. Therefore, I believe that there is no conflict between NABU and SAPO," Duka said.

He emphasized that each agency has its own tasks and performs its work. However, in his opinion, there are questions about how anti-corruption agencies conduct their investigations.

"There are questions about how they perform it, what for, and with what purpose. I want to emphasize that, at present, anti-corruption agencies have become a lever of influence on the country’s top leadership. I already spoke about this after leaving the pre-trial detention center. Because all these well-directed films end in nothing; the state gains nothing from them, while on the international stage our country appears to be the most corrupt state in the world. Russian media outlets also take advantage of this. Everyone has probably seen all the narratives, how this is praised and how it is all disseminated. I have a question for the anti-corruption officials: why do some films constantly appear during trips by the country’s top leadership to negotiations? We do this work every day—we are the police, the SBI, we detain people and implement certain materials—but it all happens quietly. What is all this for? Is it simply a media PR campaign? It has nothing to do with procedural actions. What have they documented?" Duka emphasized.

He also drew attention to the regular appearance in the media of information about the alleged involvement of the president’s close circle and family members in various criminal proceedings.

"I will say again that they constantly put pressure on the country’s top political leadership. Information regularly appears that some members of the president’s close circle or his family are mentioned in the materials of certain cases. But who knows which cases they are mentioned in? And if they are indeed mentioned, why have no procedural decisions been made? And when will they be made? At precisely what point will this be used in Ukraine’s negotiating position? I have a great many questions for the anti-corruption agencies, and it is very unfortunate that Mr. Klymenko and Kryvonos are not currently here with us. It would be an interesting conversation," the SBU major general said.

Reminder

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing improper benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unhindered operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the individuals involved in the "Carthage" operation was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is accused of participating in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka to be held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself said that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to evade the investigation.

After the court's decision, SBU officers began raising funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was raised, and Serhii Duka was released from the pretrial detention center. Ahead of his release from the pretrial detention center, Serhii Duka also received expressions of support from SBU officers defending Ukraine's independence on the front line. They recorded a video address to the general, saying that they had joined the fundraising effort for his bail directly from the front line.