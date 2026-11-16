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Zelenskyy and Magyar to meet by the end of November — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a meeting between the presidents by the end of November. The sides discussed cooperation, security, and Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Zelenskyy and Magyar to meet by the end of November — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/East News

The meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar is expected to take place by the end of November. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following his meeting with Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Anita Orbán, reports UNN.

Details

The Foreign Minister noted that over the past six months, Ukraine and Hungary had made significant progress in restoring and normalizing bilateral relations. He added that this fully corresponds to Ukraine’s desire to build good-neighborly, reliable and strong relations with Hungary and the Hungarian people.

Following the meeting of the leaders of our countries, which took place last week in Dublin, I held substantive talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán on the sidelines of the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Brussels. We agreed to use the positive momentum in bilateral relations for the further development of cooperation and discussed joint preparations for the meeting of the leaders of our countries, which is to take place by the end of November 

– the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Péter Magyar announced a possible meeting with Zelenskyy at the end of November13.11.26, 13:19 • 5375 views

In this context, the parties considered the full range of issues on the bilateral agenda and the most pressing matters of mutual interest, including infrastructure, transport links, trade, energy, the rights of national minorities, regional security, and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

On December 3, Ukraine and Hungary will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We are working to fill our cooperation with specific projects that will bring mutual benefit to both states 

– Sybiha noted.

"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visits16.10.26, 15:39 • 14982 views

Antonina Tumanova

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