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Péter Magyar announced a possible meeting with Zelenskyy at the end of November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Péter Magyar briefly met with Zelenskyy in Dublin. The ministers are discussing a leaders' meeting in Zakarpattia by the end of November.

Péter Magyar announced a possible meeting with Zelenskyy at the end of November

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar held a brief meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the European Political Community summit in Dublin. He spoke about this on Kossuth rádió. Telex reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Magyar, the conversation lasted 10–15 minutes and concerned, among other things, a possible meeting of the leaders and its location.

We talked about a meeting with the president, but it was not about Budapest or Kyiv, but about Zakarpattia

- Magyar said.

He also said that the foreign ministers of the two countries are currently discussing the possibility of organizing such a meeting by the end of November.

We would like to remind you

Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Brussels on October 16. The leaders discussed the rights of the Hungarian minority and ending the war.

"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visits16.10.26, 15:39 • 14972 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Zakarpattia Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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