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"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10604 views

Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Hungary discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU, diplomacy, peace, and trade. The parties agreed to resume joint work.

"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visits
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Péter Magyar

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and added that they had agreed to exchange visits – our teams will work on the dates, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

I met with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar. We spoke one-on-one about important issues on our bilateral agenda and Ukraine’s path toward joining the European Union. I thanked the Prime Minister for his principled steps and for opening two more negotiating clusters. We are working to open the remaining two by the end of the year

— Zelenskyy reported.

 The President added that they discussed the diplomatic situation and efforts to end this Russian war. He also thanked him "for his solidarity with Ukraine and our people, and his willingness to work together for peace."

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary and trade, as well as agricultural products. Ukraine has always supported good-neighborly relations and mutual strengthening. We agreed to resume joint work at various levels and exchange visits – our teams will work on the dates. Thank you! 

— Zelenskyy summed up.

Magyar held his first face-to-face talks with Zelenskyy: promised diplomatic support 16.10.26, 14:15 • 2642 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine