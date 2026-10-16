Magyar held his first face-to-face talks with Zelenskyy: promised diplomatic support

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar held a face-to-face meeting with

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on October 16. He published a photo from the meeting on social media, reports UNN.

I held a face-to-face meeting in Brussels with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy - Magyar wrote.

Apart from a brief handshake in June, this is the first real in-person meeting between the two leaders, Rapporteur notes.

National minority issues

According to Magyar, he "welcomed the political agreement between Hungary and Ukraine on strengthening the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia."

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"We regarded as a first step toward restoring mutual trust the fact that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on minority education based on this agreement, and that the Ukrainian side immediately began implementing it. I thanked the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for its September resolution, which recognized that crimes had been committed against Hungarians in Zakarpattia between 1944 and 1946 through forced labor and mass deportation," he noted.

"I agreed with the President of Ukraine that we will continue consultations between the two countries at the ministerial level and pay special attention to further improving the situation of national minorities living in our countries. We agreed that it is in the interests of both countries to put political and economic relations on a new footing. I assured the President of Ukraine of my full solidarity in the face of the inhuman Russian aggression against his country, which has been ongoing for almost 5 years," Magyar stated.

Magyar promises support

"I told him that Hungary is ready to provide assistance by all possible diplomatic means in establishing the quickest possible ceasefire and lasting peace," the Hungarian prime minister stressed.

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