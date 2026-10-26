A Swiss court found a former employee of the Belarusian security services guilty of the abduction of businessman Anatoly Krasovsky, an opponent of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Yury Harauski, who admitted his involvement in the abductions more than two decades ago of three opponents of Lukashenko who were subsequently killed, was also acquitted in the case involving the abduction of former Belarusian Interior Minister Yury Zakharenka.

According to the court, Harauski now faces a two-year suspended sentence in Switzerland—a punishment that was reduced thanks to his cooperation with the investigation and full confession.

Human rights organizations note that this decision is the world's first conviction of a member of the Belarusian security forces. It was issued after the daughters of two victims appealed the 2023 acquittal.

Harauski initially confessed in an interview with "Deutsche Welle" in 2019 that, while working in 1999 in the Belarusian special police unit "SOBR," he had taken part in the abduction of three people.

Three years ago, a Swiss court ruled that Harauski's alleged role had not been legally proven because he had given contradictory testimony over time.

We would like to remind you

The Riga City Court found pro-Kremlin activist polina kamlova guilty of transferring funds to support the Russian army in Ukraine and sentenced her to six years in prison.