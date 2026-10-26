In Switzerland, a Belarusian security officer has been convicted for the first time of abducting an opponent of Lukashenko

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
Exclusive
05:53 PM • 5686 views
"Ukrainian athletes will not go there" — Bidnyi on Ukraine's participation in the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships in Moscow
05:13 PM • 9290 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine
04:53 PM • 10434 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv; there are fatalities and casualties
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 17396 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
October 26, 12:54 PM • 17341 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 27277 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
October 26, 11:48 AM • 17692 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
October 26, 11:27 AM • 17629 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
October 26, 11:06 AM • 13814 views
Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason
October 26, 07:10 AM • 19872 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1m/s
84%
754mm
Popular news
Georgia's political crisis is escalating: the opposition has taken to the streets and is preparing a large-scale protestPhotoVideoOctober 26, 09:30 AM • 15681 views
Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilizationOctober 26, 11:11 AM • 17413 views
From China to Germany: HUR identified foreign equipment at Russian ballistic missile production facilitiesOctober 26, 11:54 AM • 11534 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1602:28 PM • 14778 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effective03:24 PM • 11274 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel prices05:06 PM • 6890 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effective03:24 PM • 11423 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1602:28 PM • 14915 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 27285 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 63445 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Roman Shukhevych
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in London01:49 PM • 8786 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 32090 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 35069 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 35148 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 39416 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Diia (service)
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136

In Switzerland, a Belarusian security officer has been convicted for the first time of abducting an opponent of Lukashenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Yury Kharavsky was found guilty of abducting businessman Anatoly Krasovsky. He received a two-year suspended sentence after cooperating with the investigation.

In Switzerland, a Belarusian security officer has been convicted for the first time of abducting an opponent of Lukashenko

A Swiss court found a former employee of the Belarusian security services guilty of the abduction of businessman Anatoly Krasovsky, an opponent of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN. 

Details

Yury Harauski, who admitted his involvement in the abductions more than two decades ago of three opponents of Lukashenko who were subsequently killed, was also acquitted in the case involving the abduction of former Belarusian Interior Minister Yury Zakharenka.

According to the court, Harauski now faces a two-year suspended sentence in Switzerland—a punishment that was reduced thanks to his cooperation with the investigation and full confession.

Human rights organizations note that this decision is the world's first conviction of a member of the Belarusian security forces. It was issued after the daughters of two victims appealed the 2023 acquittal.

Harauski initially confessed in an interview with "Deutsche Welle" in 2019 that, while working in 1999 in the Belarusian special police unit "SOBR," he had taken part in the abduction of three people.

Three years ago, a Swiss court ruled that Harauski's alleged role had not been legally proven because he had given contradictory testimony over time.

We would like to remind you

The Riga City Court found pro-Kremlin activist polina kamlova guilty of transferring funds to support the Russian army in Ukraine and sentenced her to six years in prison. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
Reuters
Switzerland
Ukraine