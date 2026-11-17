The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its resolute protest in connection with the intention of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to appoint Alexey Ferapontov, Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Oversight of the Russian Federation ("Rostechnadzor"), as Deputy Director General of the IAEA and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We consider such a personnel decision categorically unacceptable. This is not about the candidate’s citizenship, but about his involvement in the actions of Russian state structures aimed at legitimizing the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and extending Russian regulatory control over it. Alexey Ferapontov is subject to Ukraine’s personal sanctions pursuant to Decree No. 75/2023 of the President of Ukraine dated February 12, 2023 - the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that appointing such a person to one of the highest positions at the IAEA would constitute blatant acquiescence in Russia’s policy of illegally seizing Ukrainian nuclear facilities and attempts to legitimize their occupation, as well as direct contempt for international law and the decisions of the Agency itself. Representatives of Russian state structures involved in gross violations of international law and the creation of threats to nuclear safety belong not in leadership positions in international organizations, but in the dock.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, remains under Russian occupation and is being used by Russia for military purposes, creating unprecedented threats to nuclear and physical nuclear security. The IAEA Board of Governors and General Conference have repeatedly demanded that Russia cease its unlawful actions concerning the ZNPP and restore Ukraine’s control over the plant. We emphasize that Article VII of the IAEA Statute establishes the highest standards of professional competence and integrity as the primary criteria for staff selection, and also enshrines the independence of the Director General and Agency staff from external influence. These principles must be unconditionally observed when making appointments to leadership positions - the statement reads.

Ukrainian diplomats emphasize that this is of particular importance given the participation of the current IAEA Director General in the selection process for the post of UN Secretary-General. Any grounds for doubts about the independence of the Agency’s personnel decisions from political considerations or the influence of individual states must be eliminated. The IAEA leadership is expected to demonstrate maximum transparency and strictly adhere to the principles of impartiality, especially when decisions are concerned that could affect the confidence of member states in the Agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly calls on the IAEA Director General to abandon this personnel decision, and on the Agency’s member states to provide it with a principled assessment and take measures to prevent this appointment. Russia must not receive additional opportunities to influence the activities of international institutions through the appointment of officials from its state bodies to leadership positions. The IAEA’s authority, independence, and impartiality must be confirmed by concrete decisions consistent with its mandate and the principles of international law. We expect the Agency’s leadership to make a decision that leaves no doubt about its principled position regarding the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the responsibility of those involved - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded.

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