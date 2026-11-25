Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine’s Representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russian occupation administration is preparing to demolish 48 buildings and structures on the site of a former military unit in Quarantine Bay. A large hotel complex, apartments, and commercial facilities are planned to be built in their place. The development will cover more than 22 hectares of land containing archaeological sites associated with ancient Tauric Chersonesus. The project threatens the irreversible loss of part of Crimea's historical and cultural heritage. This is reported by the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as reported by UNN.

Details

Documentation published in October 2026 provides for the dismantling of 48 buildings and structures of the former military settlement in Quarantine Bay. In particular, it concerns the demolition of barracks, a club, a museum, a library, a dining hall, a sports complex, garages, and other utility structures.

On the cleared site, the occupiers plan to build:

a multifunctional hotel complex;

apartments;

retail facilities;

a school for gifted children;

a dormitory;

a waterfront promenade with a recreation area and a beach.

The project provides for the dismantling of foundations and underground utility networks, creating an additional threat to the preservation of the archaeological cultural layer.

The land was transferred to an entity linked to a sanctioned Russian bank

On September 12, 2026, the government of the Russian Federation issued Order No. 2505-r, under which a land plot of more than 22 hectares is to be provided to the company "Sevastopol Hotel Complex" for free use for 49 years without a tender.

The company's founder is LLC "PSB Business," which is linked to the Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank (PSB). Since 2018, the bank has specialized, among other things, in providing financial services to enterprises of Russia's military-industrial complex and state defense procurement. Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the bank.

Representatives of Sevastopol's occupation administration had already reported plans to build a hotel complex with the participation of Promsvyazbank in June 2025.

The occupiers want to increase the permitted building height to 33 meters

To implement the commercial project, the Russian authorities also initiated a review of urban-planning restrictions in areas associated with Tauric Chersonesus. In 2016, the maximum permitted building height in the relevant area was 12 meters. In December 2025, Russian regulatory restrictions were changed to allow buildings up to 26 meters high. In the autumn of 2026, a proposal emerged to further increase the permitted height of hotel buildings—to 33 meters.

Implementation of this initiative could significantly alter the historical landscape of the area, which is located in the buffer zone of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Burials more than two thousand years old are under threat

The planned construction site contains numerous archaeological sites dating to the ancient and medieval periods. In particular, this concerns the necropolis of Quarantine Bay, dated from the 4th century BC to the 10th century AD, and the so-called "Burial Ground No. 18," dated to the 4th–2nd centuries BC. In addition, undiscovered remains of ancient fortifications of Chersonesus may be preserved in this area.

According to Holos Krymu, the Russian historical and cultural assessment materials acknowledge that it will be impossible to fully preserve the archaeological cultural layer during the planned dismantling of the buildings. In this connection, the occupiers have provided for archaeological monitoring during earthworks covering an area of 13,726 square meters. The cost of the relevant work is estimated at more than 91 million Russian rubles.

At the same time, large-scale construction and disturbance of the soil create a risk of damaging or irreversibly destroying archaeological sites, some of which remain insufficiently studied.

Sevastopol's historic buildings are also under threat

In addition to ancient monuments, implementation of the project could result in the loss of Sevastopol's historic buildings.

In particular, in November 2026, attempts by local artists to draw attention to the threat of demolition of the so-called White House—a pre-revolutionary officers’ annex in Quarantine Bay—became known. Historical photographs from the early 20th century confirm the structure’s existence. At the same time, the building has no official protected status, putting its preservation at risk.

UNESCO recognized Chersonesus Taurica as a site under threat

On July 23, 2026, during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, the site "The Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and Its Chora" was inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

The reasons for this decision were the consequences of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, large-scale construction and archaeological works, changes to the historic landscape, and the lack of access for Ukrainian specialists to the site. UNESCO called for refraining from any actions that could cause further irreversible damage to the site, its buffer zone, and the surrounding historic landscape.

Despite UNESCO’s decision, the Russian occupation administration continues to use areas associated with Crimea’s cultural heritage to implement large-scale commercial projects.

Additional information

Tauric Chersonesus is an ancient city founded by Greek colonists in the 5th century BC in what is now Sevastopol. For nearly two millennia, it remained one of the important political, economic, trade, and cultural centers of the northern Black Sea region.

In 2013, Tauric Chersonesus and its chora—the adjacent agricultural territories of the ancient city—were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The site covers a total area of more than 259 hectares, while its buffer zone covers more than 3,000 hectares.

Reminder

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are conducting large-scale archaeological excavations of historical artifacts that are not recorded anywhere. They are also looting museums and destroying historical monuments, taking advantage of their impunity.