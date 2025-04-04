A Russian refrigerated ship "Crystal Asia" caught fire near the city of Busan, as a result of which six Russians were injured. The
cause of the accident is probably engine failure.
The South Korean government is setting up a special committee to review aviation safety measures after two accidents. The
committee will work for 10 weeks to modernize infrastructure and operating standards.
An Air Busan passenger plane catches fire at Gimhae International Airport before departing for Hong Kong. All 176 passengers and
crew members were evacuated, and three were injured during the evacuation.
At the meeting of the UN Intergovernmental Committee, more than 100 countries support restrictions on plastic production. Oil-producing countries oppose it, insisting on focusing only on waste.
A fire broke out at a US Army supply warehouse in Busan, which took 4 hours to extinguish. A total of 163 people and 51 pieces of
equipment were involved in the firefighting, with no casualties.
The submarine USS Missouri arrived in South Korea to strengthen defense ties amid potential missile tests by North Korea.