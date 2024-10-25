Fire breaks out at US Army warehouse in South Korea
A fire broke out at a US Army supply warehouse in Busan, which took 4 hours to extinguish. A total of 163 people and 51 pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting, with no casualties.
Today, October 24, a US Army supply warehouse caught fire in South Korea. The fire was extinguished in about 4 hours. This was reported by Yonhap, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the fire broke out in the evening at the 55th US Army supply warehouse in the city of Busan. It started in a large unfinished warehouse building.
According to South Korean rescuers, no one was inside the warehouse during the fire, so there were no fatalities or injuries. The building was used to store construction materials and flammable substances such as urethane and rubber, but not ammunition.
A total of 51 vehicles and 163 personnel were engaged to extinguish the fire. The U.S. military also provided three fire trucks and 11 personnel.
Access to the warehouse was restricted, and only firefighters could get there. In particular, even police officers were not allowed to enter the scene of the incident.
