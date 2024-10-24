North Korean balloon with garbage crashes on the presidential complex in Seoul
A balloon from the DPRK burst over the presidential complex in Seoul, dropping debris. This is the second such incident in recent months, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities.
A North Korean garbage balloon crashed into the presidential compound in central Seoul on Thursday, officials said. This is the second such incident in recent months, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities to potential North Korean aggression, AP reports, UNN writes.
Details
The incident comes after South and North Korea escalated threats and rhetoric against each other over DPRK claims that South Korea launched drones over Pyongyang to drop propaganda leaflets this month.
South Korea's presidential security service said in a statement that one of the balloons launched by North Korea burst over the South Korean presidential compound on Thursday morning, dropping debris to the ground. No dangerous objects were found.
North Korea has been sending trash balloons to South Korea since late May as part of a renewed Cold War-style psychological campaign. The garbage that fell on the South Korean presidential compound in July did not contain any hazardous materials, and no one was injured.
It was not immediately known whether South Korean President Yun Seok-yol was at the complex at the time of the latest incident. His schedule indicated that he was to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda at his office on Thursday.
South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo reported earlier on Thursday that North Korea's latest balloons contained propaganda leaflets criticizing Yoon and his wife, Kim Kyung-hee, as well as garbage.
The newspapers reported that the leaflets were scattered in areas of Seoul's Yongsan district, where Yoon's presidential office is located, and noted that North Korea recently began using GPS technology to more accurately drop balloons in intended locations.
The South Korean presidential security service did not immediately confirm the report.
Experts say North Korea probably does not have the sophisticated technology to drop balloons on specific targets.
Addendum
On Wednesday, U.S. and South Korean officials said that 3,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia and are undergoing training in several locations. South Korean officials say that North Korea ultimately intends to send a total of 10,000 troops to Russia to support its military efforts in Ukraine.
South Korea is concerned that Russia could reward North Korea by providing it with sophisticated technology that could improve North Korea's nuclear and missile programs that target South Korea and its allies.