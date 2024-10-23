Seoul says DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 26354 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 125094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 179268 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112479 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 348041 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175457 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146192 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196507 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125391 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108326 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Seoul says DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18236 views

South Korean lawmakers said that the DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. According to them, 10,000 North Korean soldiers are expected to be deployed by December.

Seoul says DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine

North Korea has sent 3,000 soldiers to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday after a briefing by the national intelligence agency, an estimate that doubled the previous figure, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Pyongyang, as noted, has promised to provide about 10,000 soldiers, the deployment of which is expected to be completed by December, as reported by lawmakers to journalists.

The latest figures came after Seoul's National Intelligence Service said on Friday that the DPRK had sent about 1,500 special forces to Russia by ship.

"Signs of military preparations in North Korea were detected in September and October," said Park Sung-won, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, after the briefing.

"It looks like the troops are now dispersed across several training centers in Russia and are adapting to the local situation," he said.

Both Moscow and Pyongyang deny supplying weapons, but have pledged to strengthen military ties by signing a mutual defense treaty at a summit in June. the Kremlin has called South Korea's claim that North Korea is sending troops "fake news.

On Monday, a senior U.S. diplomat said that Washington is consulting with allies about the implications of North Korean involvement, adding that such a development would be a "dangerous and extremely troubling development" if true.

Pyongyang has not publicly responded to Seoul and Kyiv's statements, but authorities there have made efforts to prevent news of the shipment from spreading, said Lee Sung-kwon, another lawmaker on the committee.

"There was even talk that the families of the selected soldiers were crying so hard that their faces were severely disfigured," Li said, referring to the intelligence agency.

"There are also indications that the North Korean authorities are relocating and isolating these families in a specific location to effectively control them and completely stop the rumors," he said.

Lee also said the agency had confirmed that Russia had recruited "a large number" of interpreters for North Korean soldiers, training them in the use of military equipment such as drones.

"Russian instructors estimate that the North Korean military has excellent physical data and morale, but does not understand modern methods of warfare, such as drone attacks," the lawmaker added.

Therefore, as noted, there may be many casualties if they are sent to the front line.

Park said that Pyongyang could respond by demanding Russia's immediate intervention in case of unforeseen circumstances on the Korean Peninsula, as well as economic assistance.

On Tuesday, South Korea's presidential office called for the immediate withdrawal of DPRK troops from Russia, warning that it could consider supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine if military ties between the two go too far.

For the DPRK assistance to Russia is a “run-in” for confrontation with South Korea - NSDC CCD23.10.24, 08:59 • 20177 views

Recall

The President of Ukraine announced that two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops are being trained in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov , saidthat the first military from North Korea could arrive in the Kursk region as early as October 23.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Reuters
North Korea
South Korea
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
