Seoul says DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
South Korean lawmakers said that the DPRK has sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. According to them, 10,000 North Korean soldiers are expected to be deployed by December.
North Korea has sent 3,000 soldiers to Russia to support the war against Ukraine, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday after a briefing by the national intelligence agency, an estimate that doubled the previous figure, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
Details
Pyongyang, as noted, has promised to provide about 10,000 soldiers, the deployment of which is expected to be completed by December, as reported by lawmakers to journalists.
The latest figures came after Seoul's National Intelligence Service said on Friday that the DPRK had sent about 1,500 special forces to Russia by ship.
"Signs of military preparations in North Korea were detected in September and October," said Park Sung-won, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, after the briefing.
"It looks like the troops are now dispersed across several training centers in Russia and are adapting to the local situation," he said.
Both Moscow and Pyongyang deny supplying weapons, but have pledged to strengthen military ties by signing a mutual defense treaty at a summit in June. the Kremlin has called South Korea's claim that North Korea is sending troops "fake news.
On Monday, a senior U.S. diplomat said that Washington is consulting with allies about the implications of North Korean involvement, adding that such a development would be a "dangerous and extremely troubling development" if true.
Pyongyang has not publicly responded to Seoul and Kyiv's statements, but authorities there have made efforts to prevent news of the shipment from spreading, said Lee Sung-kwon, another lawmaker on the committee.
"There was even talk that the families of the selected soldiers were crying so hard that their faces were severely disfigured," Li said, referring to the intelligence agency.
"There are also indications that the North Korean authorities are relocating and isolating these families in a specific location to effectively control them and completely stop the rumors," he said.
Lee also said the agency had confirmed that Russia had recruited "a large number" of interpreters for North Korean soldiers, training them in the use of military equipment such as drones.
"Russian instructors estimate that the North Korean military has excellent physical data and morale, but does not understand modern methods of warfare, such as drone attacks," the lawmaker added.
Therefore, as noted, there may be many casualties if they are sent to the front line.
Park said that Pyongyang could respond by demanding Russia's immediate intervention in case of unforeseen circumstances on the Korean Peninsula, as well as economic assistance.
On Tuesday, South Korea's presidential office called for the immediate withdrawal of DPRK troops from Russia, warning that it could consider supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine if military ties between the two go too far.
Recall
The President of Ukraine announced that two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops are being trained in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov , saidthat the first military from North Korea could arrive in the Kursk region as early as October 23.