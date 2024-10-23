For the DPRK assistance to Russia is a “run-in” for confrontation with South Korea - NSDC CCD
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine believes that the DPRK is providing military assistance to Russia to train its soldiers. This is the first stage of preparation for a possible confrontation with South Korea.
The DPRK provides assistance to Russia, among other things, to "run-in" its soldiers for further confrontation with South Korea, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.
For the DPRK, assistance to Russia with the military, in addition to making money on it, is also a training of its soldiers in modern warfare for further confrontation with South Korea. Kursk and participation in battles there will be the first stage of this testing
Recall
The President of Ukraine announced that two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops are being trained in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov reportedthat the first military from North Korea could arrive in the Kursk region as early as October 23.