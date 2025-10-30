Trump and Xi Jinping begin talks in Busan: first statements

In the South Korean city of Busan, negotiations began between the US and Chinese delegations led by the countries' leaders, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. This was reported by UNN.

Details

During the meeting, the US President stated that it was a great honor for him "to be with my friend, with whom I have been friends for a very long time." He called Xi "outstanding and respected" and "a great leader of a great country."

We're going to have a number of discussions. I think we've already agreed on a lot of things, and now we'll agree on some more. - said Trump.

In turn, Xi assured Beijing's readiness to continue cooperation with the United States "to build a solid foundation for China-US relations and create a healthy atmosphere for the development of both countries."

We are also promoting peace talks to resolve other hot issues. Today, the world faces many complex challenges. China and the United States can jointly bear responsibility as great countries and work together to achieve greater and more concrete things for the benefit of our two countries and the whole world. - emphasized the leader of the PRC.

Let's add that Trump and Xi last met in person in 2019, during Trump's first term as president.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he hopes to emerge from the meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing.

