05:15 PM • 10893 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 15534 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 16779 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 21908 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 20072 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36476 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24599 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19604 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27775 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73026 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting: US launches "trade investigation" into China - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a trade investigation into China, which could lead to new tariffs. This escalates tensions ahead of next week's upcoming leaders' summit.

Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting: US launches "trade investigation" into China - Bloomberg

The administration of US President Donald Trump is launching a trade investigation that paves the way for new tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating tensions ahead of next week's highly anticipated summit of leaders. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Friday the start of an investigation into whether China adhered to the limited trade agreement concluded in 2020 during Trump's first presidential term.

It will be examined whether China has fully met its obligations under the Phase One Agreement, the burden or restrictions on US trade arising from any non-fulfillment by China of its obligations, and what actions, if any, should be taken in response.

- the article says.

It is indicated that this step threatens to escalate already strained relations between Washington and Beijing and could serve as another leverage for Trump at his meeting next Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

"Trump's trade deal with China... was partly based on Beijing's promises to increase purchases of US agricultural products, which has been a source of new tensions this year," the authors summarize.

Context

US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next Thursday, October 30.

The head of the White House expects that "we will probably conclude a very fair deal" with China.

Chinese oil giants halt Russian oil purchases after US sanctions - Reuters23.10.25, 17:02 • 2198 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States