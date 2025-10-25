Trump said he was ready to meet with Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

"I would agree. If you want to spread this information, I am ready for it," the US president told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that he "had a great relationship" with Kim.

Trump made history during his first term, becoming the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil when they last shook hands in 2019.

As the publication notes, Trump took an atypical approach to North Korea - a closed communist totalitarian state largely isolated on the international stage - and its aspirations to develop nuclear weapons. He initially mocked Kim, calling him "little rocket man."

During Trump's previous tenure in the White House, they met in person three times, but failed to agree on a nuclear disarmament program. Since then, according to North Korea's neighbors, the country has conducted several intercontinental missile tests.

Asked if he recognized North Korea as a nuclear power, Trump told reporters Thursday night: "I think they are a nuclear power to some extent... They have a lot of nuclear weapons, I can tell you that."

Kim Jong Un said he was ready to meet Trump again if the US stopped insisting on its "absurd" demand that North Korea give up nuclear weapons.

"I still have good memories of President Trump," Kim said in his speech last month, according to state media.

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who is responsible for inter-Korean relations, said there was a "significant" chance of the two leaders meeting while Trump is in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, AFP reported.

During his trip to Malaysia and Japan, Trump will meet with a number of world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid trade talks sparked by Trump's imposition of massive tariffs earlier this year.