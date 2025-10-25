CPD on Xi-Trump meeting amid plans to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine: no need for inflated expectations, but there is a chance

One should not have inflated expectations from the planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump amid plans to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, but there is hope and a chance, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One should not have inflated expectations from the Trump-Xi meeting. I don't, at least because China has its own logic regarding Russia and the war. (...) But there is definitely hope and a chance. China can influence Moscow's decision to cease fire. - Kovalenko pointed out.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed hope for China's help in negotiations with Russia.

