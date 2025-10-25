$41.900.00
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
08:45 AM • 4262 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
06:30 AM • 8920 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
03:58 AM • 13204 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
October 24, 05:15 PM • 29103 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 46936 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 36349 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38043 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 31310 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
October 24, 12:47 PM • 52342 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
08:45 AM • 4262 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:47 PM • 52342 views
CPD on Xi-Trump meeting amid plans to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine: no need for inflated expectations, but there is a chance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, said that one should not have inflated expectations from the meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. However, according to him, China can influence Moscow's decision to cease fire.

CPD on Xi-Trump meeting amid plans to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine: no need for inflated expectations, but there is a chance

One should not have inflated expectations from the planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump amid plans to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, but there is hope and a chance, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One should not have inflated expectations from the Trump-Xi meeting. I don't, at least because China has its own logic regarding Russia and the war. (...) But there is definitely hope and a chance. China can influence Moscow's decision to cease fire.

- Kovalenko pointed out.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed hope for China's help in negotiations with Russia.

Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help

Julia Shramko

