06:30 AM
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
03:58 AM
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Exclusives
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help

Kyiv • UNN

 3352 views

US President Donald Trump stated that he would discuss Russia's war against Ukraine with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at their meeting, seeking Beijing's help. The meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, October 30.

Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help

US President Donald Trump stated that he would discuss the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine at the upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and would like Beijing to help. Trump made this statement aboard Air Force One on the night of October 25, according to UNN.

I would very much like China to help us with Russia. We have imposed very strict sanctions against Russia. I think these sanctions will be very painful. They are very strong. But I would like China to help us. I have a good relationship, as you know, with Xi. Very good. We are going to meet. We will have a good meeting. One of the issues we will talk about is Russia and Ukraine.

- said Trump.

Details

He reiterated that Ukraine and Russia are losing 7,000 people a week, mostly military personnel, noting that "we will definitely talk about this."

"He (Xi Jinping - ed.) would also like this to end," Trump added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next Thursday, October 30.

"Can solve many issues" - CPD on Trump-Xi summit after promises to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine23.10.25, 13:33 • 3552 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

