Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help

US President Donald Trump stated that he would discuss the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine at the upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and would like Beijing to help. Trump made this statement aboard Air Force One on the night of October 25, according to UNN.

I would very much like China to help us with Russia. We have imposed very strict sanctions against Russia. I think these sanctions will be very painful. They are very strong. But I would like China to help us. I have a good relationship, as you know, with Xi. Very good. We are going to meet. We will have a good meeting. One of the issues we will talk about is Russia and Ukraine. - said Trump.

Details

He reiterated that Ukraine and Russia are losing 7,000 people a week, mostly military personnel, noting that "we will definitely talk about this."

"He (Xi Jinping - ed.) would also like this to end," Trump added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next Thursday, October 30.

