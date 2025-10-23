Next week, during a visit to South Korea, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will hold an important meeting that could affect the further development of the war in Ukraine and relations between the US, China, and Russia. This was announced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

As noted by the National Security and Defense Council, Russia today is a raw material appendage of China. It is also an instrument of China in the proxy war with the West. Also, the economies of the US and China are very intertwined, so instead of constant confrontation, they can definitely find common interests.

Trump has already stated that he will talk to Xi about Russia's war against Ukraine. China is a buyer of Russian energy resources. China is also interested in its own greater presence in Europe, where it can earn money.

At the very least, the meeting is a chance - the message says.

Trump stated that he will soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and expects a very fair deal to be concluded.

