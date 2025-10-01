Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping: soybeans to be main topic

US President Donald Trump announced that he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in four weeks, and soybeans will be the main topic of discussion. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, UNN reports.

Our country's soybean farmers are suffering because China, purely for "negotiating" reasons, is not buying their products. We have made so much money from tariffs that we decided to take a small portion of that money and help our farmers. I will never let our farmers down. Sleepy Joe Biden failed to implement our deal with China, under which they were supposed to purchase billions of dollars worth of our agricultural products, including soybeans. (...) In four weeks, I will meet with Chinese President Xi, and soybeans will be the main topic of discussion - Trump wrote.

Earlier, Trump stated that he would travel to China early next year.