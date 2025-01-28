A passenger plane catches fire in South Korea, there are victims

A passenger plane catches fire at the international airport in the southeastern city of Busan, and three people are injured during the evacuation. All 169 passengers and seven crew members on board were evacuated. UNN reports this with reference to Yonhap News.

"The fire service said the tail of the Air Busan plane, which was en route to Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, about 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire before takeoff at about 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday. They added that all 169 passengers and seven crew members on board evacuated on an inflatable slide," the report said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 22:34.

Although no injuries were initially reported, the fire department later said that three people were injured during the evacuation.

It is noted that although the fire started in the tail of the plane, the fire seems to have spread to the fuselage of the plane.

A firefighter said the fire probably started in the tail section of the plane.

"We believe that all 176 people have evacuated, but we are conducting an inspection inside the ship just in case," the official added.

