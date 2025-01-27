The fatal crash of a South Korean airplane: Boeing collided with a flock of birds

Investigators have released a preliminary report on the passenger plane crash in South Korea: both engines of Boeing 737-800 have clear bird strike marks

In late December 2024, a fatal plane crash occurred in South Korea. A passenger plane from Thailand, owned by the South Korean low-cost airline Jeju Air, landed at Muan International Airport without the landing gear extended - it skidded across the road and was completely destroyed by a strong impact on the wall. The crash claimed the lives of 179 passengers on board.

According to a preliminary report released on Monday, both engines of the crashed Jeju Air plane contained duck remains.

Both engines of the Boeing (BA.N) 737-800 contained DNA from Baikal teal, a species of migratory ducks that arrive in South Korea for the winter in huge flocks - the report says.

According to the report, tests found blood and feathers of birds in the engines, which are 80 to 95 centimeters tall and weigh between 2.8 and 3.5 kilograms. Muan's control tower had warned the crew about the flocks of birds about two minutes earlier.

After a sharp right turn, the pilots approached the runway from the other side. The Boeing 737 landed without landing gear and skidded down the runway with little or no braking. It crashed into a wall, broke in half and caught fire.

Experts are still trying to determine what caused the deadly plane crash.

