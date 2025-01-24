IL-76 crash: human rights activists report another plane with prisoners

On the day of the IL-76 crash, there was probably another plane with prisoners over the Belgorod region. This was stated by the Executive Director of the MHRC Tetyana Katrychenko during the presentation of the investigation at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports .

We also managed to find out that at the same time, there was at least one other plane in the sky over the Belgorod region or approaching it, also transporting prisoners of war - Katrychenko said.

She recalled that on the eve of the disaster, Russia reported on a planned exchange, during which it was planned to transfer about 200 prisoners of war.

According to her, if we take into account the number of people on board both planes and those who could have been transported by other means, the total number was approximately 200. She also noted that among them were prisoners who had been taken out of their cells on the eve of the exchange but not put on the plane.

Recall

On January 24, 2024, an Il-76 aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation . According to Russia, there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board, who were being transported for an exchange. Russia accused Ukraine of the tragedy.