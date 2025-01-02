Chinese airlines avoid flights over Russia after plane crash in Kazakhstan - media

Chinese airlines seem to be avoiding flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. We are talking about flights heading to Georgia and Hungary. This was reported by the South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, flights between the western Chinese city of Urumqi and the Georgian capital Tbilisi bypass the southwestern Russian region of Dagestan. On December 26, planes of China Southern Airlines and Air China entered Georgian airspace via Azerbaijan after crossing the Caspian Sea and returned via the same route.

Changes were also noticed on China Southern flights connecting the Hungarian capital Budapest with Guangzhou in southern China.

Instead of flying through Dagestan to Hungary after crossing the Caspian Sea, China Southern's planes last week flew through central and western Russia and then flew south to Budapest. It is worth noting that the airline sometimes used this route even before the crash.

However, most Chinese carriers continue to use their original routes through Russian airspace. In particular, those heading to Western Europe and Scandinavia.

Recall

On December 25, a plane flying from Baku to Grozny diverted and crashed near the airport of Aktau in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people on board, 38 died.