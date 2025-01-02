Chinese airlines avoid flights over Russia after plane crash in Kazakhstan - media

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64152 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151730 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129717 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137165 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173729 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111124 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166077 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104538 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132350 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52453 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102025 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104232 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151730 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173729 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182897 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152369 views
Chinese airlines avoid flights over Russia after plane crash in Kazakhstan - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26364 views

Some Chinese air carriers have begun to avoid flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. New routes to Georgia and Hungary now go through Azerbaijan and other regions of Russia.

Chinese airlines seem to be avoiding flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. We are talking about flights heading to Georgia and Hungary. This was reported by the South China Morning Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, flights between the western Chinese city of Urumqi and the Georgian capital Tbilisi bypass the southwestern Russian region of Dagestan. On December 26, planes of China Southern Airlines and Air China entered Georgian airspace via Azerbaijan after crossing the Caspian Sea and returned via the same route.

Changes were also noticed on China Southern flights connecting the Hungarian capital Budapest with Guangzhou in southern China.

Instead of flying through Dagestan to Hungary after crossing the Caspian Sea, China Southern's planes last week flew through central and western Russia and then flew south to Budapest. It is worth noting that the airline sometimes used this route even before the crash.

However, most Chinese carriers continue to use their original routes through Russian airspace. In particular, those heading to Western Europe and Scandinavia.

Recall

On December 25, a plane flying from Baku to Grozny diverted and crashed near the airport of Aktau in Kazakhstan. There were 67 people on board, 38 died.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
chinaChina
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
kazakhstanKazakhstan
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

