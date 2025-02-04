South Korea reforms aviation security system after a series of incidents

The South Korean government has announced major changes to the aviation security system after two serious incidents occurred within a month. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Transport has announced the creation of a special committee to review security measures and improve air traffic in the country.

Recent events have called into question the effectiveness of existing control measures. At the end of December, the most tragic plane crash in recent years occurred when a Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan Airport, killing 179 people. Preliminary analysis points to a possible collision with birds as one of the factors in the crash.

The second incident occurred last week: an Air Busan low-cost airplane caught fire at Busan International Airport while preparing for departure. Thanks to the crew's prompt response, all passengers were evacuated in time, avoiding casualties.

The new committee, which will work for 10 weeks, will include experts from the private sector. They will analyze aircraft maintenance, low-cost airline operating standards, and airport infrastructure. One of the priority measures will be to modernize structures like the one that crashed into the plane in Moana at seven airports across the country.

Investigations into the causes of both crashes are ongoing, and the government is determined to restore confidence in the national aviation safety system.

