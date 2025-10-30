Trump and Xi Jinping arrived in Busan for a meeting amid trade tensions between the US and China

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have arrived in the South Korean city of Busan, where their bilateral meeting is scheduled. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The publication notes that the meeting will take place against the backdrop of trade tensions between the two leading world powers and may have far-reaching consequences for the global economy.

Trump's team is optimistic about the possibility that the leaders can agree on a framework for a trade deal, and expectations are growing during the US president's trip to Asia. - the article says.

Meanwhile, Trump himself wrote on the Truth Social social network: "G2 is coming soon!" – hinting that the US and China are the world's largest economies, and also playing on the name G7, which is used to refer to the "Group of Seven" – an association of the seven leading economies of the world.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he hopes to emerge from a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing.

Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting: US launches "trade investigation" into China - Bloomberg