Russian military-industrial complex loses ground: tank and armored vehicle production collapses - CCD NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

For the first time in three years, the Russian military-industrial complex has ceased to be an economic driver, according to the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation. Disinformation. Production of tanks, armored vehicles, and metal products fell by 6-20% in September, and budget revenues dropped by 21%.

Russian military-industrial complex loses ground: tank and armored vehicle production collapses - CCD NSDC

The Russian military-industrial complex, for the first time in three years, has ceased to be the engine of the aggressor state's economy; in September, the production of tanks, armored vehicles, and metal products decreased by 6-20%, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"For the first time in three years, the Russian military-industrial complex has ceased to be the engine of the economy. The production of tanks, armored vehicles, and metal products collapsed - in September, a decrease of 6-20%," Kovalenko reported.

At the same time, according to Kovalenko, Rosstat is hiding the scale, but it is already officially known that GDP growth has stopped, budget revenues have fallen by 21%, and the deficit is five times larger than planned.

"From January 1, the Kremlin is raising VAT to 22%, taking away benefits from small businesses, effectively taking money from the middle class to finance the war. Prices for chicken and pork are rising by 30%, entrepreneurs are closing down, and Putin and Patrushev no longer control the situation even in the food market," said the head of the CCD.

Kovalenko also added that "Gazprom" shifted losses to the population, the Russian Ministry of Finance is cutting expenses, and new US sanctions against "Rosneft" and "Lukoil" are closing the Indian market for Russia. The only buyer remains China, but on October 30, in Busan, Trump and Xi will discuss Russia's future without its participation.

"When a warring country cannot even maintain its military-industrial complex, it's not just a crisis - it's a financial collapse. To avoid the role of China's eternal colony, Russia has only one way out - to end the war and save the economy," Kovalenko concluded.

Addition

Shares of "Rosneft" and "Lukoil" led the fall of "blue chips" on the Moscow Exchange after blocking US sanctions. In two days, the total capitalization of the companies decreased by 424 billion rubles, or $5.2 billion.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has prepared additional sanctions that could be applied to key sectors of the Russian economy if Putin continues to delay ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

