Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution

US President Donald Trump said he discussed Russia's war against Ukraine "very seriously" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday, UNN writes.

Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time and we're both going to work together to see if we can get something done. We agree the the sides are, you know, locked in and fighting and sometimes you have to let them fight, I guess. Crazy. But he's going to help us and we're going to work together on Ukraine - Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on October 30.

Trump said the two leaders agreed to work together on the issue.

We're gonna work together to try and get the war with Russia and Ukraine solved - Trump noted.

Trump said they did not discuss China's purchase of Russian oil.

"We didn't really discuss the oil," he said.

"We discussed working together to see if we could get that war finished," Trump said.

Last week, Trump imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, leading to the cancellation or suspension of some oil orders from Chinese and Indian companies.

