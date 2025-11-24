Trump says he will visit China in April

US President Donald Trump said he accepted Chinese leader Xi Jinping's invitation to visit Beijing and that in response he invited Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to the US, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Trump made the announcement hours after a phone call with Xi Jinping on Monday. He said they discussed issues such as Ukraine, fentanyl, and soybeans. The phone call came almost a month after their in-person meeting in the South Korean city of Busan.

President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I invited him for a reciprocal state visit to the US... We agreed that it is important to keep in touch frequently, which I look forward to. - Trump emphasized.

Beijing, which was the first to announce the phone call, did not mention state visits, but said the two leaders discussed trade, Taiwan, and Ukraine.