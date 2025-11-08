DPRK threatens "more aggressive actions" in response to US aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea

ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 29658 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 36780 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 43701 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 43446 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 39766 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 22233 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 53404 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 37354 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 39841 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30574 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 19104 views
Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospitalNovember 7, 05:39 PM • 4176 views
Trump met Orban at the White House and spoke about a meeting with PutinNovember 7, 05:42 PM • 3798 views
Kyiv law enforcement officers brought to justice a young man who sang Russian songs in a police uniform10:21 PM • 3498 views
Russians destroyed a gas station near Kharkiv with KABs: there are casualtiesPhoto10:38 PM • 5252 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 43703 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 43448 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 39768 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 30743 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 53404 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 19164 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 29664 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 25637 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 34293 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 44885 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Heating

DPRK threatens "more aggressive actions" in response to US aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

DPRK Defense Minister No Kwang Chol announced readiness for "more decisive and aggressive measures" in response to the arrival of the US aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Busan and the visit of US and South Korean officials to the demilitarized zone. This followed the DPRK's launch of a ballistic missile and a dozen rockets from multiple launch rocket systems.

DPRK threatens "more aggressive actions" in response to US aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea

North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol stated that the DPRK is ready to take "more decisive and aggressive measures" in response to the arrival of the American aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the port of Busan in South Korea and the recent visit of American and South Korean officials to the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing North Korean state media, according to UNN.

Recently, the US military has become more audacious in its military actions that threaten the security of the DPRK, deliberately escalating political and military tensions in the region. We will take more aggressive actions against the threat from enemies, guided by the principle of ensuring security and protecting peace through powerful force.

- said No Kwang Chol.

According to the South Korean Navy, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington arrived at the port of Busan this week for resupply and crew rest.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with his South Korean counterpart, visited the fortified demilitarized zone on the border with North Korea.

Recall

On Friday, November 7, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its eastern coast on November 7, following the imposition of US sanctions against North Korean bankers.

In early November, shortly before the planned visit of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to the demilitarized zone, the DPRK launched about a dozen missiles from multiple rocket launchers towards the Yellow Sea.

DPRK appears ready for nuclear tests as soon as Kim Jong Un makes a decision - Seoul05.11.25, 08:51 • 3008 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
Pete Hegseth
Reuters
Busan
North Korea
South Korea