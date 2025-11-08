DPRK threatens "more aggressive actions" in response to US aircraft carrier's arrival in South Korea

North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol stated that the DPRK is ready to take "more decisive and aggressive measures" in response to the arrival of the American aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the port of Busan in South Korea and the recent visit of American and South Korean officials to the demilitarized zone on the border between the two Koreas. This was reported by the agency Reuters, citing North Korean state media, according to UNN.

Recently, the US military has become more audacious in its military actions that threaten the security of the DPRK, deliberately escalating political and military tensions in the region. We will take more aggressive actions against the threat from enemies, guided by the principle of ensuring security and protecting peace through powerful force. - said No Kwang Chol.

According to the South Korean Navy, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington arrived at the port of Busan this week for resupply and crew rest.

Earlier, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with his South Korean counterpart, visited the fortified demilitarized zone on the border with North Korea.

Recall

On Friday, November 7, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from its eastern coast on November 7, following the imposition of US sanctions against North Korean bankers.

In early November, shortly before the planned visit of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to the demilitarized zone, the DPRK launched about a dozen missiles from multiple rocket launchers towards the Yellow Sea.

