DPRK appears ready for nuclear tests as soon as Kim Jong Un makes a decision - Seoul

North Korea appears ready to conduct a seventh nuclear test immediately if DPRK leader Kim Jong Un decides to do so, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing intelligence from the country's Defense Ministry intelligence agency, UNN reports with reference to Yonhap.

Details

If Kim Jong Un decides to conduct a nuclear test in Tunnel No. 3 at Punggye-ri, it could be carried out in a short time, lawmakers Park Sung-won and Lee Sung-gwon told reporters after a closed-door inspection of the Defense Ministry's intelligence agency.

Pyongyang last conducted an underground nuclear test in 2017.

According to the agency's assessment, North Korea appears to be stepping up efforts to secure nuclear materials and is creating various types of facilities for the production of nuclear warheads.

At the same time, Pyongyang appears to be preparing to launch another reconnaissance satellite capable of providing higher resolution images compared to the existing spy satellite, with technological assistance from Russia, the publication writes.

North Korea successfully launched its first military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," in November 2023 and pledged to launch three more reconnaissance satellites in 2024.

However, the launch of another satellite did not take place, as the rocket with the satellite exploded shortly after launch in May last year.

According to the agency, North Korea appears to be partially operating the currently closed Kaesong industrial complex, managing facilities used for the production of consumer goods, the publication also indicates.

