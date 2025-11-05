About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border

ukenru
06:53 PM • 12860 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 27021 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 24354 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 24489 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 25259 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 39780 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 36734 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19096 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18277 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15579 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin and Trump's meeting at the G20 summit in South Africa will not take place; the Kremlin announced its delegation without the dictatorPhotoNovember 4, 03:36 PM • 11527 views
Gopichand Hinduja, UK's richest man, diesNovember 4, 03:56 PM • 7060 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 20011 views
Satellite images captured the construction of a new bridge between Russia and North KoreaPhotoNovember 4, 05:28 PM • 4560 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the PopeNovember 4, 06:09 PM • 21747 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 39780 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 38334 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 36736 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 57396 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 54914 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Viktor Liashko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
South Korea
North Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 20061 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 35641 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 39121 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 34582 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 38561 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
The New York Times
Nord Stream

About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2074 views

South Korea reports the deployment of over 10,000 North Korean troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as the dispatch of engineers and construction workers to the Russian Federation. North Korea has officially confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine, receiving oil, food, and weapons in exchange.

About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border

More than 10,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border, where they are performing security duties. This was reported by The Chosun Daily with reference to the National Intelligence Service of South Korea (NIS).

Details

According to intelligence, more than a thousand engineers from the DPRK have been sent to Russia for demining operations, and about 5,000 more troops will be involved in construction and infrastructure restoration in the Russian Federation.

Since September, more than 5,000 construction workers have been consistently moving to Russia and are expected to be mobilized for infrastructure restoration.

- the NIS reported.

It is noted that North Korea, with Russia's support, is improving the guidance systems and accuracy of its missiles, and the rapid development of North Korean drones already poses a noticeable security threat.

However, according to forecasts, it will take North Korea a considerable amount of time for its hypersonic missiles, reconnaissance satellites, and destroyers to become truly combat-ready. The development of nuclear submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles is also progressing slowly.

Participation of DPRK military in Russia's war against Ukraine

On April 28, 2025, North Korea officially confirmed for the first time the dispatch of its military to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. DPRK troops are participating in hostilities in the Kursk region. It is noted that the dispatch of DPRK troops was carried out on the "order" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in accordance with the mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The leader of North Korea declared "unwavering" support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to the cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

The DPRK earned up to $5.5 billion from supplying weapons to Russia and could receive $572 million annually for sending troops. In exchange, North Korea receives oil, food, and modern weapons.

Recall

North Korean servicemen captured in Ukraine hope for a "normal life" and express a desire to move to South Korea.

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure24.10.25, 14:17 • 30756 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Japan
United States
Ukraine