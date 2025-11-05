About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border

More than 10,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border, where they are performing security duties. This was reported by The Chosun Daily with reference to the National Intelligence Service of South Korea (NIS).

Details

According to intelligence, more than a thousand engineers from the DPRK have been sent to Russia for demining operations, and about 5,000 more troops will be involved in construction and infrastructure restoration in the Russian Federation.

Since September, more than 5,000 construction workers have been consistently moving to Russia and are expected to be mobilized for infrastructure restoration. - the NIS reported.

It is noted that North Korea, with Russia's support, is improving the guidance systems and accuracy of its missiles, and the rapid development of North Korean drones already poses a noticeable security threat.

However, according to forecasts, it will take North Korea a considerable amount of time for its hypersonic missiles, reconnaissance satellites, and destroyers to become truly combat-ready. The development of nuclear submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles is also progressing slowly.

Participation of DPRK military in Russia's war against Ukraine

On April 28, 2025, North Korea officially confirmed for the first time the dispatch of its military to Russia to support the war against Ukraine. DPRK troops are participating in hostilities in the Kursk region. It is noted that the dispatch of DPRK troops was carried out on the "order" of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in accordance with the mutual defense treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The leader of North Korea declared "unwavering" support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to the cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

The DPRK earned up to $5.5 billion from supplying weapons to Russia and could receive $572 million annually for sending troops. In exchange, North Korea receives oil, food, and modern weapons.

Recall

North Korean servicemen captured in Ukraine hope for a "normal life" and express a desire to move to South Korea.

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure