North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure

DPRK troops fighting on the side of the Russians against Ukraine may have lost more than 6,000 people during offensive combat operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

This refers to battles in the Kursk region. The indicated losses amount to more than half of the approximately 11,000 DPRK servicemen deployed in the region. In addition, according to the British Ministry of Defense, North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region coordinate Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

This is the first time that DPRK troops have been reported to directly support or facilitate Russian offensive operations on the sovereign territory of Ukraine. - stated British intelligence.

It is also noted that Korean UAV operators help the Russians strike at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Sumy region. At the same time, according to the report, the DPRK probably wants to use the Russian-Ukrainian war to improve its combat capabilities, including drone operating skills.

Recall

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un announced the continuous development of military ties with Russia during the ceremony of laying a memorial to North Korean soldiers who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

At the same time, South Korean intelligence reported about 4.7 thousand North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine.