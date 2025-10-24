North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure

$41.900.14
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1536 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4302 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7626 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19391 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35511 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53496 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25051 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19274 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21676 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31500 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1524 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12178 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13293 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53489 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54608 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 284 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17061 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31983 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28492 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32528 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Facebook

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4304 views

North Korean troops fighting on the side of the Russians may have lost more than 6,000 men in offensive combat operations in the Kursk region. This is more than half of the approximately 11,000 North Korean servicemen deployed in the region.

North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure

DPRK troops fighting on the side of the Russians against Ukraine may have lost more than 6,000 people during offensive combat operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

This refers to battles in the Kursk region. The indicated losses amount to more than half of the approximately 11,000 DPRK servicemen deployed in the region. In addition, according to the British Ministry of Defense, North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region coordinate Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

This is the first time that DPRK troops have been reported to directly support or facilitate Russian offensive operations on the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

- stated British intelligence.

It is also noted that Korean UAV operators help the Russians strike at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Sumy region. At the same time, according to the report, the DPRK probably wants to use the Russian-Ukrainian war to improve its combat capabilities, including drone operating skills.

Recall

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un announced the continuous development of military ties with Russia during the ceremony of laying a memorial to North Korean soldiers who fought on the side of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

At the same time, South Korean intelligence reported about 4.7 thousand North Korean soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Ukraine