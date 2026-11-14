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Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian missile for Freyja is ready

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The Ukrainian missile for the Freyja anti-ballistic project is ready. The Danish radar became the first completed component from the partners.

Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian missile for Freyja is ready

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the media about progress on the FREYJA antiballistic project being developed jointly with partners, UNN writes.

Details

"We heard a report on the Danish radar. This is the first component from the partners that is ready. And overall, our missile is ready. That is the main thing. The launcher and the missile are what Ukraine produces. The rest of the elements depend on our partners," the President said at a media briefing the day before.

Background

Freyja is a project under which Ukraine, together with partners, including European ones, is developing a missile defense system. It is intended to become a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot system, which Ukraine uses to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

A dozen countries are participating in the project. Ukraine is responsible for developing interceptor missiles and launchers, while its partners are responsible for other components, including radars and guidance systems.

Secretary of the NSDC named the timeline for a working prototype of the Freyja anti-ballistic system13.11.26, 14:13 • 3526 views

Lilia Podolyak

War in UkraineTechnologies
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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