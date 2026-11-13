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Secretary of the NSDC named the timeline for a working prototype of the Freyja anti-ballistic system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Ukraine and Canada discussed cooperation on the FREYJA project, with a prototype expected by the second quarter of 2027. The production of UAVs is also being discussed.

Secretary of the NSDC named the timeline for a working prototype of the Freyja anti-ballistic system

The FREYJA antiballistic project aims to create a functional prototype of an antiballistic system as early as the second quarter of 2027. Ukraine discussed Canada’s participation in the project, and the Canadian side confirmed its readiness to support this initiative. This was reported by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on social media on November 13, UNN writes.

We discussed Canada’s participation in the FREYJA antiballistic project, initiated by the President of Ukraine. Our goal is to create a functional prototype of an antiballistic system as quickly as possible, as early as the second quarter of 2027. The Canadian side confirmed its readiness to support this initiative

- the NSDC secretary said.

Klymenko made this statement following talks with Canadian Prime Minister’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser David Morrison. The parties discussed current security challenges and further support for Ukraine.

"One of the key areas of discussion was the Airlogix-Sentinel project, which envisages launching the production of Ukrainian UAVs in Canada. It is important that the drones produced will be transferred to Ukraine’s Defense Forces. I emphasized that Ukraine is interested in expanding technological cooperation and launching new production facilities. Our experience and technologies, combined with the industrial and financial capabilities of our partners, open up significant prospects for strengthening our defense capabilities," Klymenko said.

Klymenko also said that he briefed Morrison "on the security situation in Ukraine, primarily related to the consequences of Russian strikes. I emphasized that strengthening international support for Ukraine is of key importance."

On October 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Canada had actively joined the development of the FREYJA antiballistic system together with Europe.

Background

Freyja is a project under which Ukraine, together with European partners, is developing a missile defense system. It is intended to become a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot system, which Ukraine uses to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

About a dozen countries are participating in the project. Ukraine is responsible for developing interceptor missiles and launchers, while European partners are responsible for other components, including radars and guidance systems.

Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy11.11.26, 06:28 • 27218 views

Julia Shramko

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