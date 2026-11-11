$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
04:28 AM • 9012 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 17424 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 17146 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 18032 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 28228 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
November 10, 06:47 PM • 20064 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
November 10, 06:35 PM • 17745 views
Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected
November 10, 06:07 PM • 15359 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media
November 10, 05:46 PM • 23867 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideo
November 10, 05:28 PM • 12476 views
Ukraine received no new PAC-3 missiles in October: Europe awaits U.S. approval for deliveries – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Good news from Abu Dhabi: the OP said there has been progress in talks on another prisoner exchangeNovember 10, 08:11 PM • 12001 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 13678 views
At the talks, the Russian Federation claimed to have captured half of the Donbas territories controlled by Ukraine — ZelenskyyNovember 10, 09:28 PM • 5248 views
Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — LubinetsNovember 10, 09:47 PM • 4140 views
A massive UAV attack left Kryvyi Rih without electricity12:50 AM • 8782 views
Publications
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 28228 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 23867 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 21167 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 23931 views
Sanatoriums can become a full-fledged part of veterans’ rehabilitation: MP explains why it is important to preserve health resort infrastructure
Exclusive
November 10, 03:45 PM • 21208 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Meghan Markle
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 13794 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 13218 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 14298 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 14531 views
Paul McCartney has entered the top three richest musicians in the world with a fortune of $1.4 billionNovember 10, 03:57 PM • 14529 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Heating

Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9016 views

Ukraine plans to receive and test Freyja this winter — a European alternative to Patriot. Partners are working to increase its production.

Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to receive and test the Freyja anti-ballistic missile system as early as this winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this while speaking to the media in Denmark, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is working with international partners on the possibility of increasing production of this system.

Tomorrow (on Wednesday — ed.), I hope I will see a new Danish-made radar for Freyja. God willing, everything will work. ... We are talking not only about receiving Freyja in the winter and testing how this anti-ballistic missile system will work, but also about the possibilities of scaling up production

— the head of state said.

He separately highlighted the leadership of Denmark and Norway in this process, as well as Germany’s participation.

Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy17.10.26, 15:17 • 33493 views

For reference

Freyja is a project under which Ukraine, together with European partners, is developing a missile defense system. It is to become a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot system, which Ukraine uses to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Ten countries are participating in the project. Ukraine is responsible for developing interceptor missiles and launchers, while the European partners are responsible for other components, including radars and guidance systems.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possible opening of offices for the Ukrainian-European Freyja anti-ballistic missile project in Denmark and Norway.

Ukraine plans to test the FREYJA anti-ballistic system by the end of 2026 - Zelenskyy21.10.26, 14:56 • 6337 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Denmark
Norway
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine