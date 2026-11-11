Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans to receive and test the Freyja anti-ballistic missile system as early as this winter. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this while speaking to the media in Denmark, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Kyiv is working with international partners on the possibility of increasing production of this system.

Tomorrow (on Wednesday — ed.), I hope I will see a new Danish-made radar for Freyja. God willing, everything will work. ... We are talking not only about receiving Freyja in the winter and testing how this anti-ballistic missile system will work, but also about the possibilities of scaling up production — the head of state said.

He separately highlighted the leadership of Denmark and Norway in this process, as well as Germany’s participation.

Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy

For reference

Freyja is a project under which Ukraine, together with European partners, is developing a missile defense system. It is to become a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot system, which Ukraine uses to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Ten countries are participating in the project. Ukraine is responsible for developing interceptor missiles and launchers, while the European partners are responsible for other components, including radars and guidance systems.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possible opening of offices for the Ukrainian-European Freyja anti-ballistic missile project in Denmark and Norway.

Ukraine plans to test the FREYJA anti-ballistic system by the end of 2026 - Zelenskyy