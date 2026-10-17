Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja antiballistic project, while partner countries are continuing to work on their part so that they can proceed to testing the first system as soon as possible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in response to journalists’ questions, UNN reports.

Details

As for the Freyja antiballistic project: Ukraine has done what it was supposed to do, and that is good news. As for what the partners are supposed to do, you know that there are 10 participating countries, and they are in the process. We very much want to bring closer the moment when we will be able to test our first Freyja system, and God willing, we will be successful; God willing, we will all be able to accelerate this process together - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also said that he had discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron. The president also emphasized the important role of Germany, Denmark, and Norway.

I will also communicate separately with Norway next week, because they are among the key participants in this project - the president said.

He noted that the development of antiballistic systems is a complex process on which specialists have been working for decades. At the same time, Ukraine seeks to achieve results as quickly as possible due to the lack of time.

We remind you

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen of Europe’s leading defense companies. The system is intended to ensure the interception of Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As reported by UNN, Fire Point’s General and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem—radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center—and that tests are being conducted up to twice a week.

Fire Point uses data from strikes by Russian Iskander missiles and North Korean missiles in the development of Freyja