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Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

On November 14, A-95 Energy at Ukrnafta fell by UAH 3, to UAH 86.90 per liter. The average price of autogas rose to UAH 61.79 per liter.

Fuel prices in Ukraine have fallen: where and by how much gasoline and diesel became cheaper on November 14

In Ukraine, on Saturday, November 14, premium gasoline became cheaper. UNN reports this, citing monitoring of filling station prices and data from the A-95 Consulting Group.

At the same time, the price of autogas continues to rise, despite the general trend toward lower gasoline and diesel fuel prices.

Details

As of the morning of November 14, the Ukrainian fuel market is showing divergent dynamics. Against the backdrop of declining wholesale quotations for gasoline and diesel fuel, some filling station networks have begun revising their retail prices. However, it should be emphasized right away that a large-scale price reduction has not yet taken place across all operators.

The most significant changes occurred in the state-owned Ukrnafta network. There, premium A-95 Energy gasoline became cheaper by UAH 3 per liter, from UAH 89.90 to UAH 86.90. As a result, its price became equal to that of regular A-95 gasoline in this network. Other types of fuel at the network's filling stations remained at their previous levels. In particular, A-92 gasoline costs UAH 84.90/l, standard diesel fuel — UAH 102.90/l, premium Diesel Energy — UAH 104.90/l, and autogas — UAH 60.90/l.

Changes also occurred in the UPG network. There, the price of standard EURO DIESEL decreased by 34 kopecks, to UAH 101.56/l. A-95 gasoline at UPG filling stations currently costs UAH 86.90/l, premium A-95+ — UAH 89.90/l, A-100 gasoline — UAH 97.90/l, and premium diesel fuel — UAH 104.90/l. At the same time, autogas at this network's filling stations became more expensive by UAH 1, to UAH 61.90/l.

In the KLO network, autogas became 10 kopecks cheaper, to UAH 62.90/l. Gasoline and diesel prices remained unchanged: A-95 costs UAH 84.90/l, A-95+ — UAH 92.60/l, and diesel fuel — UAH 103.90/l.

By contrast, the large OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR networks did not revise their prices compared with the previous day.

How much gasoline, diesel, and autogas cost at major networks

According to monitoring data as of November 14, regular A-95 gasoline is sold at OKKO and WOG filling stations for UAH 90.90/l, while premium A-95+ costs UAH 93.90/l. Standard diesel fuel costs UAH 105.90/l at both networks, while premium diesel costs UAH 108.90/l. Autogas costs UAH 63.90/l at OKKO and UAH 63.50/l at WOG.

At SOCAR, A-95 gasoline costs UAH 91.90/l, premium NANO 95 — UAH 94.90/l, and NANO 100 — UAH 102/l. Diesel fuel is sold for UAH 106/l, while premium diesel costs UAH 109/l. Autogas costs UAH 63.90/l.

Among the networks covered by the monitoring, KLO offers the lowest price for regular A-95 gasoline — UAH 84.90/l. At BRSM-Nafta filling stations, this type of fuel costs UAH 85.99/l, while diesel costs UAH 101.99/l. Drivers are offered autogas at UAH 58.99/l.

How average fuel prices changed in Ukraine

According to the latest published data from the A-95 Consulting Group, as of November 13, the average price of A-95 gasoline in Ukraine was UAH 88.08/l. It became 18 kopecks cheaper over the day. Premium A-95+ gasoline cost an average of UAH 91.07/l, which was 76 kopecks less than the previous day. Diesel fuel became 35 kopecks cheaper, to UAH 103.24/l.

At the same time, A-92 gasoline became slightly more expensive — by 8 kopecks, to UAH 84.78/l. The average price of autogas increased by 10 kopecks, reaching UAH 61.79/l.

According to data from the industry publication Enkorr, between November 9 and 13, the average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukrainian filling stations decreased by UAH 1.50/l, while diesel fuel fell by UAH 1.30/l. By contrast, autogas became UAH 1.28/l more expensive during this period.

Gasoline and diesel ended the working week with lower prices, while autogas demonstrated the opposite trend.

It should be recalled

A day earlier, on November 13, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that fuel prices in Ukraine would decrease when new supplies at lower prices arrived.

Julia Shramko

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