License to produce Patriot missiles for Ukraine is stalled at the Pentagon - report

The process of granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles remains blocked at the Pentagon. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent in Washington Alex Raufoglu reported this, citing two sources, on X overnight on November 14, UNN writes.

Trump’s Ukraine Patriot production pledge is stuck in Pentagon limbo. Two sources tell me licensing paperwork remains stalled under Michael Duffey (the U.S. deputy secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment — ed.) despite reported Rubio-Hegseth sign-offs in October - Raufoglu wrote.

According to him, the Pentagon has not yet commented on the situation.

Update

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that U.S. President Donald Trump had made the final decision to grant Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot missiles and had told him so.

After that, Trump confirmed that the issue of Patriots had been discussed during his meeting with Zelenskyy in New York, but did not answer whether he had agreed to the production of the missiles in Ukraine.