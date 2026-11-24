Vladimir Putin

Ukraine continues to attack Russian oil refineries despite a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin voiced this complaint, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Putin, despite his own statements that Ukraine's strikes are not causing "critical damage," instructed that the protection of the fuel and energy sector and its employees from attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine be strengthened.

"By the way, despite the appeal and direct request from the U.S. president not to do this, to refrain from these attacks [on oil refineries]. Well, the Kyiv authorities are not heeding such advice. Everything continues as if nothing had happened. In this regard, I will note: retaliatory actions on our part are inevitable. Everyone should know this. For our part, we have repeatedly said and understand that the escalation initiated by the enemy at the beginning of June this year, and publicly stated to be designed to last 40 days, is incapable of causing us critical damage. Nevertheless, today I propose discussing what else needs to be done to improve the security of oil refineries and to protect the employees who work there," the Russian dictator said.

In southern Russia, one of the last oil refineries halted operations due to a drone attack

He also claims that after reaching a peak, gasoline prices in Russia stabilized.

The Defense Forces confirmed the strike on Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine’s border.