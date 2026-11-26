Snowy weather is expected in western Ukraine on November 27–28, with up to 20 cm of snow possible. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warned about this, UNN reports.

During the day on November 27 and at night on November 28, significant snowfall is expected in the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions, with a snow-cover increase of 8–20 cm; icy conditions on the roads (Level I hazard, yellow) - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

According to forecasters, two weather-forming processes will shape the weather in Ukraine on November 27.

"In most regions, pressure will continue to rise rapidly, and a high-pressure field will form from a powerful anticyclone centered over southern Scandinavia. Cold air will arrive in its leading part with northerly and northeasterly flows. At the same time, from the south, the weather will be influenced by an atmospheric front associated with cyclonic activity over Italy and somewhat warmer, moist air," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said.

As expected, November 27 will be cloudy with clear spells. Moderate snow and sleet are expected across Ukraine, except in the northern and northeastern parts; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, there will be rain, with wet-snow accretion and ice in some places, icy conditions on the roads, and significant snowfall in the Carpathian foothills.

The wind will be northeasterly, 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 1–6° below zero at night and from 3° below zero to 3° above zero during the day; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country, 2–8° above zero throughout the day.

Cold air will cover Ukraine: where snow and icy conditions are expected