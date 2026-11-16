More than 2,200 km of anti-drone protection has been installed along Ukraine’s frontline roads — Ministry of Defence
Kyiv • UNN
More than 2,200 km of frontline roads have been protected with anti-drone nets. The work by the State Special Transport Service has been ongoing since April 2025.
More than 2,200 km of Ukraine’s frontline-adjacent roads have already been equipped with anti-drone nets to protect vehicles from Russian attacks and ensure traffic on important logistics routes. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.
This scale is comparable to the length of the Dnipro River or the distance by road from Kyiv to Paris
According to the ministry, the installation of anti-drone protection began in April 2025. The work is being carried out by servicemen of the State Special Transport Service at the request of the Ministry of Defense.
The nets are installed over roads near the front line to protect vehicles from strikes by Russian drones.
Such structures are particularly important for maintaining traffic on vital logistics routes used to supply frontline areas.
The Ministry of Defense stressed that the installation of anti-drone protection on roads is ongoing.
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